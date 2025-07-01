クォートセクション
通貨 / MUX
MUX: McEwen Mining Inc

13.62 USD 0.12 (0.89%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MUXの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.05の安値と13.62の高値で取引されました。

McEwen Mining Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.05 13.62
1年のレンジ
6.38 14.29
以前の終値
13.50
始値
13.46
買値
13.62
買値
13.92
安値
13.05
高値
13.62
出来高
1.387 K
1日の変化
0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
7.33%
6ヶ月の変化
81.60%
1年の変化
44.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K