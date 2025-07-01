QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MUX
Tornare a Azioni

MUX: McEwen Mining Inc

14.52 USD 0.90 (6.61%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MUX ha avuto una variazione del 6.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.65 e ad un massimo di 14.67.

Segui le dinamiche di McEwen Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.65 14.67
Intervallo Annuale
6.38 14.67
Chiusura Precedente
13.62
Apertura
13.73
Bid
14.52
Ask
14.82
Minimo
13.65
Massimo
14.67
Volume
2.224 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.61%
Variazione Mensile
14.42%
Variazione Semestrale
93.60%
Variazione Annuale
53.81%
20 settembre, sabato