Valute / MUX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MUX: McEwen Mining Inc
14.52 USD 0.90 (6.61%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MUX ha avuto una variazione del 6.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.65 e ad un massimo di 14.67.
Segui le dinamiche di McEwen Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUX News
- McEwen appoints Ian Ball as Vice-Chairman to support growth strategy
- McEwen Mining at 2025 Precious Metals Summit: Promising Copper and Gold Future
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- As Gold Prices Hit Record High, Is It Too Late To Invest? What The Charts Say.
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- McEwen: Undervalued Copper Miner With Market Potential (NYSE:MUX)
- Earnings call transcript: TEGNA Inc. Q2 2025 results show revenue decline
- McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Analysis-Argentina’s copper dreams need infrastructure - but who will build it?
- McEwen (MUX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- BHP and Lundin will request Argentina incentives, but other miners fear missing out
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MP Materials Corp. (MP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- McEwen (MUX) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why McEwen (MUX) is a Great Choice
- Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- McEwen Mining stock price target raised to $17 by H.C. Wainwright
- McEwen to acquire Canadian Gold in all-stock deal valued at C$0.35 per share
- Wall Street Analysts See a 30.35% Upside in McEwen (MUX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Here's Why Momentum in McEwen (MUX) Should Keep going
- Sankamap Metals CEO appointed to McEwen Mining board
- McEwen Inc. completes name change from McEwen Mining Inc.
- Tesla, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.65 14.67
Intervallo Annuale
6.38 14.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.62
- Apertura
- 13.73
- Bid
- 14.52
- Ask
- 14.82
- Minimo
- 13.65
- Massimo
- 14.67
- Volume
- 2.224 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 53.81%
20 settembre, sabato