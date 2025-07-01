货币 / MUX
MUX: McEwen Mining Inc
13.50 USD 0.63 (4.46%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MUX汇率已更改-4.46%。当日，交易品种以低点13.34和高点14.23进行交易。
关注McEwen Mining Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUX新闻
- McEwen appoints Ian Ball as Vice-Chairman to support growth strategy
- McEwen Mining at 2025 Precious Metals Summit: Promising Copper and Gold Future
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- As Gold Prices Hit Record High, Is It Too Late To Invest? What The Charts Say.
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- McEwen: Undervalued Copper Miner With Market Potential (NYSE:MUX)
- Earnings call transcript: TEGNA Inc. Q2 2025 results show revenue decline
- McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Analysis-Argentina’s copper dreams need infrastructure - but who will build it?
- McEwen (MUX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- BHP and Lundin will request Argentina incentives, but other miners fear missing out
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MP Materials Corp. (MP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- McEwen (MUX) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why McEwen (MUX) is a Great Choice
- Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- McEwen Mining stock price target raised to $17 by H.C. Wainwright
- McEwen to acquire Canadian Gold in all-stock deal valued at C$0.35 per share
- Wall Street Analysts See a 30.35% Upside in McEwen (MUX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Here's Why Momentum in McEwen (MUX) Should Keep going
- Sankamap Metals CEO appointed to McEwen Mining board
- McEwen Inc. completes name change from McEwen Mining Inc.
- Tesla, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
日范围
13.34 14.23
年范围
6.38 14.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.13
- 开盘价
- 14.23
- 卖价
- 13.50
- 买价
- 13.80
- 最低价
- 13.34
- 最高价
- 14.23
- 交易量
- 2.484 K
- 日变化
- -4.46%
- 月变化
- 6.38%
- 6个月变化
- 80.00%
- 年变化
- 43.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值