MUX: McEwen Mining Inc
14.52 USD 0.90 (6.61%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MUX 환율이 오늘 6.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.65이고 고가는 14.67이었습니다.
McEwen Mining Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.65 14.67
년간 변동
6.38 14.67
- 이전 종가
- 13.62
- 시가
- 13.73
- Bid
- 14.52
- Ask
- 14.82
- 저가
- 13.65
- 고가
- 14.67
- 볼륨
- 2.224 K
- 일일 변동
- 6.61%
- 월 변동
- 14.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 93.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 53.81%
