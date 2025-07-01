시세섹션
통화 / MUX
주식로 돌아가기

MUX: McEwen Mining Inc

14.52 USD 0.90 (6.61%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MUX 환율이 오늘 6.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.65이고 고가는 14.67이었습니다.

McEwen Mining Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUX News

일일 변동 비율
13.65 14.67
년간 변동
6.38 14.67
이전 종가
13.62
시가
13.73
Bid
14.52
Ask
14.82
저가
13.65
고가
14.67
볼륨
2.224 K
일일 변동
6.61%
월 변동
14.42%
6개월 변동
93.60%
년간 변동율
53.81%
20 9월, 토요일