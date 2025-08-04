Moedas / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.60 USD 0.08 (0.52%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MUFG para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.51 e o mais alto foi 15.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MUFG Notícias
Faixa diária
15.51 15.68
Faixa anual
9.85 16.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.52
- Open
- 15.54
- Bid
- 15.60
- Ask
- 15.90
- Low
- 15.51
- High
- 15.68
- Volume
- 3.401 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.03%
- Mudança anual
- 51.90%
