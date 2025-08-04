货币 / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.52 USD 0.14 (0.89%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MUFG汇率已更改-0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点15.46和高点15.71进行交易。
关注Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.46 15.71
年范围
9.85 16.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.66
- 开盘价
- 15.71
- 卖价
- 15.52
- 买价
- 15.82
- 最低价
- 15.46
- 最高价
- 15.71
- 交易量
- 2.567 K
- 日变化
- -0.89%
- 月变化
- 2.51%
- 6个月变化
- 16.43%
- 年变化
- 51.12%
