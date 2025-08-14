通貨 / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.62 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MUFGの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.51の安値と15.65の高値で取引されました。
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUFG News
- 米国株式市場はまちまち、FOMC利下げを好感（17日）
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- 米国株式市場は反落、FOMC待ち（16日）
- 米国株式市場は上昇、米中通商交渉の進展を好感（15日）
- JPモルガン株、モルガン・スタンレーがイコールウェイト評価を維持し安定推移
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- 米国株式市場は上昇、CPIで利下げ確信（11日）
- JPモルガン・チェース・アンド・カンパニー株価、305.15ドルで史上最高値を記録
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- MUFG (MUFG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Oracle stock ahead of earnings
- Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas to receive $38 billion debt - Bloomberg
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Mizuho, MUFG join race by Japan's banks for money manager deals overseas
- JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
- MUFG reports slight decline in capital ratios for Q1 2025
1日のレンジ
15.51 15.65
1年のレンジ
9.85 16.16
- 以前の終値
- 15.60
- 始値
- 15.58
- 買値
- 15.62
- 買値
- 15.92
- 安値
- 15.51
- 高値
- 15.65
- 出来高
- 2.184 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.18%
- 1年の変化
- 52.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K