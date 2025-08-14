クォートセクション
通貨 / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

15.62 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MUFGの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.51の安値と15.65の高値で取引されました。

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.51 15.65
1年のレンジ
9.85 16.16
以前の終値
15.60
始値
15.58
買値
15.62
買値
15.92
安値
15.51
高値
15.65
出来高
2.184 K
1日の変化
0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
3.17%
6ヶ月の変化
17.18%
1年の変化
52.09%
