CotationsSections
Devises / MUFG
Retour à Actions

MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

15.86 USD 0.24 (1.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MUFG a changé de 1.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.80 et à un maximum de 15.89.

Suivez la dynamique Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUFG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
15.80 15.89
Range Annuel
9.85 16.16
Clôture Précédente
15.62
Ouverture
15.83
Bid
15.86
Ask
16.16
Plus Bas
15.80
Plus Haut
15.89
Volume
2.642 K
Changement quotidien
1.54%
Changement Mensuel
4.76%
Changement à 6 Mois
18.98%
Changement Annuel
54.43%
20 septembre, samedi