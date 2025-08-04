Devises / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.86 USD 0.24 (1.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MUFG a changé de 1.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.80 et à un maximum de 15.89.
Suivez la dynamique Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MUFG Nouvelles
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- MUFG (MUFG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Oracle stock ahead of earnings
- Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas to receive $38 billion debt - Bloomberg
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Mizuho, MUFG join race by Japan's banks for money manager deals overseas
- JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
- MUFG reports slight decline in capital ratios for Q1 2025
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- Mitsubishi UFJ reports ¥546 billion profit for Q1 fiscal 2025
- Japan’s Topix hits record high on Wall Street rally, solid earnings
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- MUFG head sees chance of Bank of Japan rate hike in October
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports 1.8% drop in Q1 profit
Range quotidien
15.80 15.89
Range Annuel
9.85 16.16
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.62
- Ouverture
- 15.83
- Bid
- 15.86
- Ask
- 16.16
- Plus Bas
- 15.80
- Plus Haut
- 15.89
- Volume
- 2.642 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.54%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.76%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 18.98%
- Changement Annuel
- 54.43%
20 septembre, samedi