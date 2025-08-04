QuotazioniSezioni
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

15.86 USD 0.24 (1.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MUFG ha avuto una variazione del 1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.80 e ad un massimo di 15.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.80 15.89
Intervallo Annuale
9.85 16.16
Chiusura Precedente
15.62
Apertura
15.83
Bid
15.86
Ask
16.16
Minimo
15.80
Massimo
15.89
Volume
2.642 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.54%
Variazione Mensile
4.76%
Variazione Semestrale
18.98%
Variazione Annuale
54.43%
20 settembre, sabato