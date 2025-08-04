Valute / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.86 USD 0.24 (1.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MUFG ha avuto una variazione del 1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.80 e ad un massimo di 15.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MUFG News
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- Il titolo di JPMorgan Chase raggiunge il massimo storico a 305,15 USD
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- MUFG (MUFG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Oracle stock ahead of earnings
- Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas to receive $38 billion debt - Bloomberg
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Mizuho, MUFG join race by Japan's banks for money manager deals overseas
- JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
- MUFG reports slight decline in capital ratios for Q1 2025
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- Mitsubishi UFJ reports ¥546 billion profit for Q1 fiscal 2025
- Japan’s Topix hits record high on Wall Street rally, solid earnings
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- MUFG head sees chance of Bank of Japan rate hike in October
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.80 15.89
Intervallo Annuale
9.85 16.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.62
- Apertura
- 15.83
- Bid
- 15.86
- Ask
- 16.16
- Minimo
- 15.80
- Massimo
- 15.89
- Volume
- 2.642 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.43%
20 settembre, sabato