MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.50 USD 0.16 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MUFG exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.46 and at a high of 15.71.
Follow Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MUFG News
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- MUFG (MUFG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Oracle stock ahead of earnings
- Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas to receive $38 billion debt - Bloomberg
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Mizuho, MUFG join race by Japan's banks for money manager deals overseas
- JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
- MUFG reports slight decline in capital ratios for Q1 2025
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- Mitsubishi UFJ reports ¥546 billion profit for Q1 fiscal 2025
- Japan’s Topix hits record high on Wall Street rally, solid earnings
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- MUFG head sees chance of Bank of Japan rate hike in October
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports 1.8% drop in Q1 profit
- BOJ gears up to hike rates again but leaves free hand on timing
Daily Range
15.46 15.71
Year Range
9.85 16.16
- Previous Close
- 15.66
- Open
- 15.71
- Bid
- 15.50
- Ask
- 15.80
- Low
- 15.46
- High
- 15.71
- Volume
- 1.302 K
- Daily Change
- -1.02%
- Month Change
- 2.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.28%
- Year Change
- 50.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%