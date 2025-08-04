Währungen / MUFG
MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
15.62 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MUFG hat sich für heute um 0.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MUFG News
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- MUFG (MUFG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Oracle stock ahead of earnings
- Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas to receive $38 billion debt - Bloomberg
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Mizuho, MUFG join race by Japan's banks for money manager deals overseas
- JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
- MUFG reports slight decline in capital ratios for Q1 2025
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- Mitsubishi UFJ reports ¥546 billion profit for Q1 fiscal 2025
- Japan’s Topix hits record high on Wall Street rally, solid earnings
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- MUFG head sees chance of Bank of Japan rate hike in October
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports 1.8% drop in Q1 profit
Tagesspanne
15.51 15.65
Jahresspanne
9.85 16.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.60
- Eröffnung
- 15.58
- Bid
- 15.62
- Ask
- 15.92
- Tief
- 15.51
- Hoch
- 15.65
- Volumen
- 2.184 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.13%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 52.09%
