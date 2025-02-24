Moedas / MGIC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
19.76 USD 0.37 (1.91%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MGIC para hoje mudou para 1.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.64 e o mais alto foi 19.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGIC Notícias
- Can Magic Software (MGIC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Thumzup Media announces merger agreement with Dogehash Technologies
- Earnings call transcript: Magic Software Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock dips
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 20th
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back shares on multiple exchanges
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 18th
- Magic Software stock price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays
- Magic Software Enterprises earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners launches third tranche of share buyback program
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with new repurchases
- Magic Software Enterprises to release second quarter results on August 13
- Magic Software stock hits 52-week high at 20.85 USD
- Magic Software reports Q1 revenue beat, EPS miss
- Magic Software Enterprises earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Magic Software Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions announces annual meeting
- Quantum Biopharma reports Q1 2025 financials
- Global-E Online announces annual shareholder meeting
- Brookfield Renewable announces shareholder meeting details
- This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Israel’s Magic Software, Matrix IT consider merger in $2.1 bln deal
- Magic Software Stock: Price In Attractive Territory (NASDAQ:MGIC)
Faixa diária
19.64 19.80
Faixa anual
10.42 22.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.39
- Open
- 19.64
- Bid
- 19.76
- Ask
- 20.06
- Low
- 19.64
- High
- 19.80
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 1.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.42%
- Mudança anual
- 65.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh