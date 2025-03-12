Valute / MGIC
MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
19.90 USD 0.09 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGIC ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.69 e ad un massimo di 19.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MGIC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.69 19.97
Intervallo Annuale
10.42 22.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.81
- Apertura
- 19.85
- Bid
- 19.90
- Ask
- 20.20
- Minimo
- 19.69
- Massimo
- 19.97
- Volume
- 118
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.09%
20 settembre, sabato