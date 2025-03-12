QuotazioniSezioni
MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

19.90 USD 0.09 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MGIC ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.69 e ad un massimo di 19.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.69 19.97
Intervallo Annuale
10.42 22.00
Chiusura Precedente
19.81
Apertura
19.85
Bid
19.90
Ask
20.20
Minimo
19.69
Massimo
19.97
Volume
118
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
1.74%
Variazione Semestrale
52.49%
Variazione Annuale
67.09%
