货币 / MGIC
MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
19.35 USD 0.82 (4.07%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGIC汇率已更改-4.07%。当日，交易品种以低点19.32和高点19.68进行交易。
关注Magic Software Enterprises Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGIC新闻
- Can Magic Software (MGIC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Thumzup Media announces merger agreement with Dogehash Technologies
- Earnings call transcript: Magic Software Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock dips
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 20th
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back shares on multiple exchanges
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 18th
- Magic Software stock price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays
- Magic Software Enterprises earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners launches third tranche of share buyback program
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with new repurchases
- Magic Software Enterprises to release second quarter results on August 13
- Magic Software stock hits 52-week high at 20.85 USD
- Magic Software reports Q1 revenue beat, EPS miss
- Magic Software Enterprises earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Magic Software Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
- Brookfield Wealth Solutions announces annual meeting
- Quantum Biopharma reports Q1 2025 financials
- Global-E Online announces annual shareholder meeting
- Brookfield Renewable announces shareholder meeting details
- This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Israel’s Magic Software, Matrix IT consider merger in $2.1 bln deal
- Magic Software Stock: Price In Attractive Territory (NASDAQ:MGIC)
日范围
19.32 19.68
年范围
10.42 22.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.17
- 开盘价
- 19.67
- 卖价
- 19.35
- 买价
- 19.65
- 最低价
- 19.32
- 最高价
- 19.68
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- -4.07%
- 月变化
- -1.07%
- 6个月变化
- 48.28%
- 年变化
- 62.47%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值