MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

20.17 USD 0.24 (1.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGIC exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.87 and at a high of 20.20.

Follow Magic Software Enterprises Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MGIC News

Daily Range
19.87 20.20
Year Range
10.42 22.00
Previous Close
19.93
Open
19.91
Bid
20.17
Ask
20.47
Low
19.87
High
20.20
Volume
78
Daily Change
1.20%
Month Change
3.12%
6 Months Change
54.56%
Year Change
69.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%