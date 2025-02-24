Currencies / MGIC
MGIC: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
20.17 USD 0.24 (1.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGIC exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.87 and at a high of 20.20.
Follow Magic Software Enterprises Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGIC News
Daily Range
19.87 20.20
Year Range
10.42 22.00
- Previous Close
- 19.93
- Open
- 19.91
- Bid
- 20.17
- Ask
- 20.47
- Low
- 19.87
- High
- 20.20
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.56%
- Year Change
- 69.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%