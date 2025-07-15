Moedas / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
35.17 USD 0.70 (2.03%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEGN para hoje mudou para 2.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.37 e o mais alto foi 35.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LEGN Notícias
- RBC Capital reitera classificação de Outperform para ações da Legend Biotech
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Ações da BeiGene caem devido a preocupações com ordem executiva de Trump
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Company News for Aug 12, 2025
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Inflation Data in Focus
- Pre-Markets in Green, Inflation Data, Retail Sales, Q2 Earnings This Week
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- LEG Immobilien ups full-year AFFO outlook, shares rise
- Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:JNJ)
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Bernstein upgrades LEG Immobilien stock to Market Perform on valuation
Faixa diária
34.37 35.20
Faixa anual
27.34 51.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.47
- Open
- 34.54
- Bid
- 35.17
- Ask
- 35.47
- Low
- 34.37
- High
- 35.20
- Volume
- 103
- Mudança diária
- 2.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.94%
- Mudança anual
- -27.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh