货币 / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.34 USD 0.46 (1.36%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LEGN汇率已更改1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点33.69和高点34.74进行交易。
关注Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LEGN新闻
- 一次治疗长期获益？7款CAR-T产品国内上市，“天价抗癌药”仍需破解商业化难题
- RBC Capital重申Legend Biotech评级为"优于大盘"
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- 百济神州股价因特朗普行政令担忧下跌，RBC视为买入机会
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
日范围
33.69 34.74
年范围
27.34 51.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.88
- 开盘价
- 33.91
- 卖价
- 34.34
- 买价
- 34.64
- 最低价
- 33.69
- 最高价
- 34.74
- 交易量
- 2.750 K
- 日变化
- 1.36%
- 月变化
- -2.28%
- 6个月变化
- -0.46%
- 年变化
- -29.47%
