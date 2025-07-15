Devises / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.01 USD 1.15 (3.27%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LEGN a changé de -3.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.84 et à un maximum de 35.25.
Suivez la dynamique Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
LEGN Nouvelles
- RBC Capital réitère sa note "Surperformance" pour l’action Legend Biotech
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- L’action BeiGene chute suite aux préoccupations concernant le décret de Trump, RBC y voit une opportunité d’achat
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Company News for Aug 12, 2025
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Inflation Data in Focus
- Pre-Markets in Green, Inflation Data, Retail Sales, Q2 Earnings This Week
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- LEG Immobilien ups full-year AFFO outlook, shares rise
- Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:JNJ)
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Bernstein upgrades LEG Immobilien stock to Market Perform on valuation
Range quotidien
33.84 35.25
Range Annuel
27.34 51.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.16
- Ouverture
- 34.88
- Bid
- 34.01
- Ask
- 34.31
- Plus Bas
- 33.84
- Plus Haut
- 35.25
- Volume
- 2.087 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.27%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.22%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -1.42%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.15%
20 septembre, samedi