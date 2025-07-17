Divisas / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.47 USD 0.13 (0.38%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LEGN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
34.12 35.15
Rango anual
27.34 51.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.34
- Open
- 34.23
- Bid
- 34.47
- Ask
- 34.77
- Low
- 34.12
- High
- 35.15
- Volumen
- 2.983 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.09%
- Cambio anual
- -29.21%
