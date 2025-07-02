Currencies / LEGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.39 USD 0.51 (1.51%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEGN exchange rate has changed by 1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.69 and at a high of 34.74.
Follow Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEGN News
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Company News for Aug 12, 2025
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Inflation Data in Focus
- Pre-Markets in Green, Inflation Data, Retail Sales, Q2 Earnings This Week
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- LEG Immobilien ups full-year AFFO outlook, shares rise
- Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:JNJ)
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Bernstein upgrades LEG Immobilien stock to Market Perform on valuation
- Legend Biotech stock price target lowered to $54 at UBS on growth concerns
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.46%
Daily Range
33.69 34.74
Year Range
27.34 51.56
- Previous Close
- 33.88
- Open
- 33.91
- Bid
- 34.39
- Ask
- 34.69
- Low
- 33.69
- High
- 34.74
- Volume
- 1.507 K
- Daily Change
- 1.51%
- Month Change
- -2.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.32%
- Year Change
- -29.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%