LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares

35.16 USD 0.69 (2.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LEGNの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.24の安値と35.40の高値で取引されました。

Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.24 35.40
1年のレンジ
27.34 51.56
以前の終値
34.47
始値
34.54
買値
35.16
買値
35.46
安値
34.24
高値
35.40
出来高
2.396 K
1日の変化
2.00%
1ヶ月の変化
0.06%
6ヶ月の変化
1.91%
1年の変化
-27.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K