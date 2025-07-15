通貨 / LEGN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
35.16 USD 0.69 (2.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEGNの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.24の安値と35.40の高値で取引されました。
Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEGN News
- RBCキャピタル、レジェンドバイオテックの「アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- トランプ大統領令懸念でBeiGene株下落、RBCは買い場と見る
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Company News for Aug 12, 2025
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Inflation Data in Focus
- Pre-Markets in Green, Inflation Data, Retail Sales, Q2 Earnings This Week
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- LEG Immobilien ups full-year AFFO outlook, shares rise
- Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:JNJ)
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Bernstein upgrades LEG Immobilien stock to Market Perform on valuation
1日のレンジ
34.24 35.40
1年のレンジ
27.34 51.56
- 以前の終値
- 34.47
- 始値
- 34.54
- 買値
- 35.16
- 買値
- 35.46
- 安値
- 34.24
- 高値
- 35.40
- 出来高
- 2.396 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.91%
- 1年の変化
- -27.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K