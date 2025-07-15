Dövizler / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.01 USD 1.15 (3.27%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LEGN fiyatı bugün -3.27% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
LEGN haberleri
- RBC Capital, Legend Biotech hisse senedi notunu "Outperform" olarak yineledi
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- BeiGene hisseleri Trump’ın kararname endişeleriyle düşerken RBC alım fırsatı görüyor
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Company News for Aug 12, 2025
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Key Inflation Data in Focus
- Pre-Markets in Green, Inflation Data, Retail Sales, Q2 Earnings This Week
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- LEG Immobilien ups full-year AFFO outlook, shares rise
- Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:JNJ)
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Bernstein upgrades LEG Immobilien stock to Market Perform on valuation
Günlük aralık
33.84 35.25
Yıllık aralık
27.34 51.56
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.16
- Açılış
- 34.88
- Satış
- 34.01
- Alış
- 34.31
- Düşük
- 33.84
- Yüksek
- 35.25
- Hacim
- 2.087 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.27%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- -30.15%
21 Eylül, Pazar