통화 / LEGN
LEGN: Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares
34.01 USD 1.15 (3.27%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LEGN 환율이 오늘 -3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.84이고 고가는 35.25이었습니다.
Legend Biotech Corporation - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LEGN News
- 레전드 바이오텍, RBC 캐피털 ’Outperform’ 등급 재확인
- Legend Biotech stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- 베이진, 트럼프 EO 우려에 하락…RBC 매수 기회 제시
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Legend Biotech names Carlos Santos as new CFO
- Legend Biotech stock price target raised to $77 by RBC Capital
- Legend Biotech Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LEGN)
- Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Legend Bio earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Legend Biotech Q2 2025 slides: CARVYKTI sales surge 136%, adjusted profit achieved
- Legend Biotech (LEGN) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong CARVYKTI sales
- Goldman Sachs reiterates buy rating on Legend Biotech stock after strong Carvykti sales
일일 변동 비율
33.84 35.25
년간 변동
27.34 51.56
- 이전 종가
- 35.16
- 시가
- 34.88
- Bid
- 34.01
- Ask
- 34.31
- 저가
- 33.84
- 고가
- 35.25
- 볼륨
- 2.087 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.27%
- 월 변동
- -3.22%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.42%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.15%
