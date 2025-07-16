Moedas / INTA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INTA: Intapp Inc
45.50 USD 0.58 (1.29%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INTA para hoje mudou para 1.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.95 e o mais alto foi 45.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intapp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTA Notícias
- Intapp: A Buy With A Strong Caveat About Insider Selling (NASDAQ:INTA)
- Intapp: A Promising Rebound After Growth Firms Up (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:INTA)
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Intapp stock jumps 25% on earnings beat, share buyback plan
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Intapp stock price target lowered to $72 by UBS on strong results
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Index Rises As Quantum Computing Stock Reverses Lower (Live Coverage)
- Oppenheimer maintains Intapp stock rating as growth decelerates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intapp Cloud ARR Jumps 29 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Intapp Q4 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Intapp (INTA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intapp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Intapp shares soar 22% as cloud revenue growth drives Q4 earnings beat
- Intapp announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intapp (INTA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Brian McGowan joins Altrio’s board to support growth strategy
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Intapp stock validates Fair Value bearish call with 41% decline since February
Faixa diária
44.95 45.64
Faixa anual
38.36 77.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.92
- Open
- 45.38
- Bid
- 45.50
- Ask
- 45.80
- Low
- 44.95
- High
- 45.64
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- 1.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.39%
- Mudança anual
- -4.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh