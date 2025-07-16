货币 / INTA
INTA: Intapp Inc
45.14 USD 0.55 (1.23%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INTA汇率已更改1.23%。当日，交易品种以低点45.14和高点45.45进行交易。
关注Intapp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
INTA新闻
日范围
45.14 45.45
年范围
38.36 77.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.59
- 开盘价
- 45.43
- 卖价
- 45.14
- 买价
- 45.44
- 最低价
- 45.14
- 最高价
- 45.45
- 交易量
- 92
- 日变化
- 1.23%
- 月变化
- -0.27%
- 6个月变化
- -23.01%
- 年变化
- -5.64%
