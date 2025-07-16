Currencies / INTA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INTA: Intapp Inc
44.26 USD 0.60 (1.34%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INTA exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.26 and at a high of 44.62.
Follow Intapp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTA News
- Intapp: A Buy With A Strong Caveat About Insider Selling (NASDAQ:INTA)
- Intapp: A Promising Rebound After Growth Firms Up (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:INTA)
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Intapp stock jumps 25% on earnings beat, share buyback plan
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Intapp stock price target lowered to $72 by UBS on strong results
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Index Rises As Quantum Computing Stock Reverses Lower (Live Coverage)
- Oppenheimer maintains Intapp stock rating as growth decelerates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intapp Cloud ARR Jumps 29 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Intapp Q4 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Intapp (INTA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intapp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Intapp shares soar 22% as cloud revenue growth drives Q4 earnings beat
- Intapp announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intapp (INTA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Brian McGowan joins Altrio’s board to support growth strategy
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Intapp stock validates Fair Value bearish call with 41% decline since February
Daily Range
43.26 44.62
Year Range
38.36 77.74
- Previous Close
- 44.86
- Open
- 44.62
- Bid
- 44.26
- Ask
- 44.56
- Low
- 43.26
- High
- 44.62
- Volume
- 805
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.51%
- Year Change
- -7.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%