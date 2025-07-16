Divisas / INTA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
INTA: Intapp Inc
44.92 USD 0.33 (0.74%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de INTA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intapp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTA News
- Intapp: A Buy With A Strong Caveat About Insider Selling (NASDAQ:INTA)
- Intapp: A Promising Rebound After Growth Firms Up (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:INTA)
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Intapp stock jumps 25% on earnings beat, share buyback plan
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Intapp stock price target lowered to $72 by UBS on strong results
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Index Rises As Quantum Computing Stock Reverses Lower (Live Coverage)
- Oppenheimer maintains Intapp stock rating as growth decelerates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intapp Cloud ARR Jumps 29 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Intapp Q4 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Intapp (INTA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intapp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Intapp shares soar 22% as cloud revenue growth drives Q4 earnings beat
- Intapp announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intapp (INTA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Brian McGowan joins Altrio’s board to support growth strategy
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Intapp stock validates Fair Value bearish call with 41% decline since February
Rango diario
44.72 46.13
Rango anual
38.36 77.74
- Cierres anteriores
- 44.59
- Open
- 44.74
- Bid
- 44.92
- Ask
- 45.22
- Low
- 44.72
- High
- 46.13
- Volumen
- 1.122 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.74%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.38%
- Cambio anual
- -6.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B