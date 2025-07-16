CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / INTA
INTA: Intapp Inc

44.92 USD 0.33 (0.74%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de INTA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.13.

Rango diario
44.72 46.13
Rango anual
38.36 77.74
Cierres anteriores
44.59
Open
44.74
Bid
44.92
Ask
45.22
Low
44.72
High
46.13
Volumen
1.122 K
Cambio diario
0.74%
Cambio mensual
-0.75%
Cambio a 6 meses
-23.38%
Cambio anual
-6.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B