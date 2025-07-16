QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INTA
Tornare a Azioni

INTA: Intapp Inc

44.54 USD 0.79 (1.74%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INTA ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.34 e ad un massimo di 45.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Intapp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INTA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.34 45.75
Intervallo Annuale
38.36 77.74
Chiusura Precedente
45.33
Apertura
45.11
Bid
44.54
Ask
44.84
Minimo
44.34
Massimo
45.75
Volume
1.080 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.74%
Variazione Mensile
-1.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.03%
Variazione Annuale
-6.90%
20 settembre, sabato