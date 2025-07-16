Devises / INTA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
INTA: Intapp Inc
44.54 USD 0.79 (1.74%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INTA a changé de -1.74% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 44.34 et à un maximum de 45.75.
Suivez la dynamique Intapp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTA Nouvelles
- Intapp: A Buy With A Strong Caveat About Insider Selling (NASDAQ:INTA)
- Intapp: A Promising Rebound After Growth Firms Up (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:INTA)
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Intapp stock jumps 25% on earnings beat, share buyback plan
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Intapp stock price target lowered to $72 by UBS on strong results
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Index Rises As Quantum Computing Stock Reverses Lower (Live Coverage)
- Oppenheimer maintains Intapp stock rating as growth decelerates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intapp Cloud ARR Jumps 29 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Intapp Q4 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Intapp (INTA) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intapp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Intapp shares soar 22% as cloud revenue growth drives Q4 earnings beat
- Intapp announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Intapp (INTA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Brian McGowan joins Altrio’s board to support growth strategy
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Intapp stock validates Fair Value bearish call with 41% decline since February
Range quotidien
44.34 45.75
Range Annuel
38.36 77.74
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.33
- Ouverture
- 45.11
- Bid
- 44.54
- Ask
- 44.84
- Plus Bas
- 44.34
- Plus Haut
- 45.75
- Volume
- 1.080 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.74%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -24.03%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.90%
20 septembre, samedi