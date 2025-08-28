Moedas / HWM
HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc
185.43 USD 2.03 (1.08%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HWM para hoje mudou para -1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 183.24 e o mais alto foi 188.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Howmet Aerospace Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
183.24 188.25
Faixa anual
98.90 193.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 187.46
- Open
- 187.97
- Bid
- 185.43
- Ask
- 185.73
- Low
- 183.24
- High
- 188.25
- Volume
- 3.723 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.87%
- Mudança anual
- 85.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh