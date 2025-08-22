Currencies / HWM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc
187.12 USD 2.09 (1.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HWM exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.47 and at a high of 188.52.
Follow Howmet Aerospace Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HWM News
- GE Aerospace Enters Into Services Contract With Silk Way West Airlines
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Shopify, Uber In Buy Zones; Fed Meeting Next
- Why Howmet (HWM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Stocks To Watch With Market At Record Highs
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- S&P 500's Howmet Aerospace Actionable Above This Level. It's the IBD Stock Of The Day.
- Fed Meeting In Focus With FedEx, Lennar, Meta Due; Tesla Leads New Buys
- Howmet Aerospace Stock Crosses 50-Day SMA: Should You Buy Now?
- Howmet Aerospace's Expenses are on the Rise: Will It Affect Margins?
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Is GE Aerospace (GE) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
- GE and BETA Partner to Strengthen Hybrid Electric Aviation Capabilities
- Will Commercial Aerospace Strength Continue to Drive Howmet's Growth?
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- Howmet Faces Softness in Commercial Transportation Market: Recovery Ahead?
- Add These 4 GARP Stocks to Your Portfolio to Receive Handsome Returns
- Honeywell Witnesses Rise in Defense Sales: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Small Stocks Lead Markets Higher
- Howmet vs. L3Harris: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Should You Bet On?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Howmet (HWM)
- EADSY or HWM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Daily Range
186.47 188.52
Year Range
98.90 193.26
- Previous Close
- 189.21
- Open
- 186.90
- Bid
- 187.12
- Ask
- 187.42
- Low
- 186.47
- High
- 188.52
- Volume
- 960
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- 9.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.18%
- Year Change
- 87.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%