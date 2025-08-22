QuotesSections
Currencies / HWM
Back to US Stock Market

HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc

187.12 USD 2.09 (1.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HWM exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.47 and at a high of 188.52.

Follow Howmet Aerospace Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HWM News

Daily Range
186.47 188.52
Year Range
98.90 193.26
Previous Close
189.21
Open
186.90
Bid
187.12
Ask
187.42
Low
186.47
High
188.52
Volume
960
Daily Change
-1.10%
Month Change
9.36%
6 Months Change
45.18%
Year Change
87.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%