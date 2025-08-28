通貨 / HWM
HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc
191.81 USD 6.38 (3.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HWMの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり182.78の安値と192.25の高値で取引されました。
Howmet Aerospace Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HWM News
1日のレンジ
182.78 192.25
1年のレンジ
98.90 193.26
- 以前の終値
- 185.43
- 始値
- 184.67
- 買値
- 191.81
- 買値
- 192.11
- 安値
- 182.78
- 高値
- 192.25
- 出来高
- 4.358 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.82%
- 1年の変化
- 92.08%
