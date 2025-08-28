クォートセクション
通貨 / HWM
HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc

191.81 USD 6.38 (3.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HWMの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり182.78の安値と192.25の高値で取引されました。

Howmet Aerospace Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
182.78 192.25
1年のレンジ
98.90 193.26
以前の終値
185.43
始値
184.67
買値
191.81
買値
192.11
安値
182.78
高値
192.25
出来高
4.358 K
1日の変化
3.44%
1ヶ月の変化
12.10%
6ヶ月の変化
48.82%
1年の変化
92.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K