HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc

190.23 USD 1.58 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HWM ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.30 e ad un massimo di 192.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Howmet Aerospace Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.30 192.99
Intervallo Annuale
98.90 193.26
Chiusura Precedente
191.81
Apertura
192.71
Bid
190.23
Ask
190.53
Minimo
186.30
Massimo
192.99
Volume
6.770 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.82%
Variazione Mensile
11.17%
Variazione Semestrale
47.59%
Variazione Annuale
90.50%
20 settembre, sabato