HWM: Howmet Aerospace Inc
190.23 USD 1.58 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HWM ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.30 e ad un massimo di 192.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Howmet Aerospace Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
186.30 192.99
Intervallo Annuale
98.90 193.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 191.81
- Apertura
- 192.71
- Bid
- 190.23
- Ask
- 190.53
- Minimo
- 186.30
- Massimo
- 192.99
- Volume
- 6.770 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 90.50%
20 settembre, sabato