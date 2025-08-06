Moedas / FRT
FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust
99.87 USD 0.64 (0.64%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FRT para hoje mudou para 0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 99.72 e o mais alto foi 100.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Federal Realty Investment Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
99.72 100.21
Faixa anual
80.65 118.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 99.23
- Open
- 99.76
- Bid
- 99.87
- Ask
- 100.17
- Low
- 99.72
- High
- 100.21
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.92%
- Mudança anual
- -12.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh