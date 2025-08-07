QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FRT
Tornare a Azioni

FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust

99.61 USD 0.69 (0.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 99.42 e ad un massimo di 100.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Federal Realty Investment Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FRT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
99.42 100.51
Intervallo Annuale
80.65 118.09
Chiusura Precedente
100.30
Apertura
100.08
Bid
99.61
Ask
99.91
Minimo
99.42
Massimo
100.51
Volume
1.065 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.69%
Variazione Mensile
-0.05%
Variazione Semestrale
2.65%
Variazione Annuale
-12.95%
20 settembre, sabato