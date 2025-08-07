Valute / FRT
FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust
99.61 USD 0.69 (0.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 99.42 e ad un massimo di 100.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Federal Realty Investment Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
99.42 100.51
Intervallo Annuale
80.65 118.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.30
- Apertura
- 100.08
- Bid
- 99.61
- Ask
- 99.91
- Minimo
- 99.42
- Massimo
- 100.51
- Volume
- 1.065 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.95%
20 settembre, sabato