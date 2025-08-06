货币 / FRT
FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust
99.89 USD 1.21 (1.20%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FRT汇率已更改-1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点99.71和高点101.05进行交易。
关注Federal Realty Investment Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
99.71 101.05
年范围
80.65 118.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 101.10
- 开盘价
- 100.78
- 卖价
- 99.89
- 买价
- 100.19
- 最低价
- 99.71
- 最高价
- 101.05
- 交易量
- 770
- 日变化
- -1.20%
- 月变化
- 0.23%
- 6个月变化
- 2.94%
- 年变化
- -12.71%
