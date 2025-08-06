クォートセクション
通貨 / FRT
FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust

100.30 USD 1.07 (1.08%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FRTの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり99.47の安値と100.49の高値で取引されました。

Federal Realty Investment Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
99.47 100.49
1年のレンジ
80.65 118.09
以前の終値
99.23
始値
99.76
買値
100.30
買値
100.60
安値
99.47
高値
100.49
出来高
808
1日の変化
1.08%
1ヶ月の変化
0.64%
6ヶ月の変化
3.36%
1年の変化
-12.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K