通貨 / FRT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FRT: Federal Realty Investment Trust
100.30 USD 1.07 (1.08%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FRTの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり99.47の安値と100.49の高値で取引されました。
Federal Realty Investment Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRT News
- UBSがアセンブリー・ロー視察後、フェデラル・リアルティ株に対するニュートラル評価を維持
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Federal Realty stock after Assembly Row tour
- The Secret Blue-Chip Rally No One Knows About: 4 Amazing Ideas To Consider
- エバコアISI、フェデラル・リアルティの格付けを「アンダーパフォーム」に引き下げ
- Federal Realty stock rating downgraded to Underperform by Evercore ISI
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Federal Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Expansion Insights
- Better Dividend Stock: AGNC Investment vs. Federal Realty
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- 3 Super-Reliable Real Estate Stocks to Buy and Hold for Passive Income
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Federal Realty: Trophy Shopping Center Assets At A 4.7% Yield (NYSE:FRT)
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Simon Property: Guidance Raise, Dividend Hike, 5% Yield - What's Not To Like? (NYSE:SPG)
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Federal Realty Trust: The Dividend King Of Real Estate (NYSE:FRT)
- Federal Realty Beats on Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Raises 2025 View
- Earnings call transcript: Federal Realty beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
1日のレンジ
99.47 100.49
1年のレンジ
80.65 118.09
- 以前の終値
- 99.23
- 始値
- 99.76
- 買値
- 100.30
- 買値
- 100.60
- 安値
- 99.47
- 高値
- 100.49
- 出来高
- 808
- 1日の変化
- 1.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.36%
- 1年の変化
- -12.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K