Moedas / FAF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FAF: First American Corporation (New)
67.35 USD 0.52 (0.78%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FAF para hoje mudou para 0.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.84 e o mais alto foi 67.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First American Corporation (New). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAF Notícias
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- What Makes First American Financial (FAF) a New Buy Stock
- Are Investors Undervaluing Donegal Group (DGICA) Right Now?
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Why First American Financial (FAF) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- First American Title names Tara Smith as EVP of enterprise growth
- Offerpad Solutions: A Meme Stock To Beware Of (NYSE:OPAD)
- Why Is Mercury General (MCY) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- First American Financial (FAF) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's Why First American Financial (FAF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Lazard U.S. Equity Concentrated Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Reinsurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- CNA Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Arch Capital Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Unum Group Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Cincinnati Financial Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Investment Income
- Brown & Brown Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Commission and Fees Up Y/Y
- First American Title launches AI tool for title agents
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- KNSL's Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
Faixa diária
66.84 67.71
Faixa anual
53.09 70.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.83
- Open
- 66.84
- Bid
- 67.35
- Ask
- 67.65
- Low
- 66.84
- High
- 67.71
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 0.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.25%
- Mudança anual
- 2.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh