FAF: First American Corporation (New)

66.35 USD 0.91 (1.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FAF ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.07 e ad un massimo di 67.41.

Segui le dinamiche di First American Corporation (New). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.07 67.41
Intervallo Annuale
53.09 70.92
Chiusura Precedente
67.26
Apertura
67.41
Bid
66.35
Ask
66.65
Minimo
66.07
Massimo
67.41
Volume
1.188 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
3.12%
Variazione Semestrale
0.73%
Variazione Annuale
1.34%
20 settembre, sabato