FAF: First American Corporation (New)
66.35 USD 0.91 (1.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FAF ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.07 e ad un massimo di 67.41.
Segui le dinamiche di First American Corporation (New). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FAF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.07 67.41
Intervallo Annuale
53.09 70.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.26
- Apertura
- 67.41
- Bid
- 66.35
- Ask
- 66.65
- Minimo
- 66.07
- Massimo
- 67.41
- Volume
- 1.188 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.34%
20 settembre, sabato