Currencies / FAF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FAF: First American Corporation (New)
66.18 USD 0.52 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FAF exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.96 and at a high of 66.78.
Follow First American Corporation (New) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAF News
- What Makes First American Financial (FAF) a New Buy Stock
- Are Investors Undervaluing Donegal Group (DGICA) Right Now?
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Why First American Financial (FAF) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- First American Title names Tara Smith as EVP of enterprise growth
- Offerpad Solutions: A Meme Stock To Beware Of (NYSE:OPAD)
- Why Is Mercury General (MCY) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- First American Financial (FAF) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's Why First American Financial (FAF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Lazard U.S. Equity Concentrated Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Reinsurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- CNA Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Arch Capital Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Unum Group Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Cincinnati Financial Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Investment Income
- Brown & Brown Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Commission and Fees Up Y/Y
- First American Title launches AI tool for title agents
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- KNSL's Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: First American Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
Daily Range
65.96 66.78
Year Range
53.09 70.92
- Previous Close
- 66.70
- Open
- 66.60
- Bid
- 66.18
- Ask
- 66.48
- Low
- 65.96
- High
- 66.78
- Volume
- 554
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.47%
- Year Change
- 1.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%