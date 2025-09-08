Moedas / ENB
ENB: Enbridge Inc
49.09 USD 0.19 (0.39%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENB para hoje mudou para 0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.90 e o mais alto foi 49.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enbridge Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
48.90 49.35
Faixa anual
39.74 49.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.90
- Open
- 48.90
- Bid
- 49.09
- Ask
- 49.39
- Low
- 48.90
- High
- 49.35
- Volume
- 4.390 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.79%
- Mudança anual
- 20.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh