ENB: Enbridge Inc

49.06 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.90 and at a high of 49.20.

Follow Enbridge Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
48.90 49.20
Year Range
39.74 49.20
Previous Close
49.08
Open
49.14
Bid
49.06
Ask
49.36
Low
48.90
High
49.20
Volume
1.313 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
2.19%
6 Months Change
10.72%
Year Change
20.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%