通貨 / ENB
ENB: Enbridge Inc

49.12 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ENBの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.68の安値と49.21の高値で取引されました。

Enbridge Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.68 49.21
1年のレンジ
39.74 49.35
以前の終値
49.09
始値
49.00
買値
49.12
買値
49.42
安値
48.68
高値
49.21
出来高
3.417 K
1日の変化
0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
2.31%
6ヶ月の変化
10.86%
1年の変化
20.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K