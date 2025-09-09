通貨 / ENB
ENB: Enbridge Inc
49.12 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENBの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.68の安値と49.21の高値で取引されました。
Enbridge Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENB News
1日のレンジ
48.68 49.21
1年のレンジ
39.74 49.35
- 以前の終値
- 49.09
- 始値
- 49.00
- 買値
- 49.12
- 買値
- 49.42
- 安値
- 48.68
- 高値
- 49.21
- 出来高
- 3.417 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.86%
- 1年の変化
- 20.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K