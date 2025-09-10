Valute / ENB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ENB: Enbridge Inc
49.48 USD 0.36 (0.73%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENB ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.03 e ad un massimo di 49.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Enbridge Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENB News
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- Enbridge's Long-Term Take-Or-Pay Contracts: What Investors Should Know
- UIVM: This Hidden Dividend ETF Has Quietly Beaten The S&P 500 (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Enterprise Products: An Inflation-Protected Bargain for Income Seekers?
- Investors Heavily Search Enbridge Inc (ENB): Here is What You Need to Know
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 237: $23,700 Allocated $2,573.68 In Projected Dividends
- ENB's 3-Decade of Consecutive Dividend Hike: Will the Trend Continue?
- Chevron & Israel Announce Launch of New Gas Pipeline Project to Egypt
- Enbridge: High Debt, But A Strong Growth Story For Years Ahead (ENB)
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- EPD's Balance Sheet Sets it Apart in the Midstream Space: Here's Why
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- Forget Enbridge: Here’s Why TC Energy Is The Better Choice Today (NYSE:ENB) (NYSE:TRP)
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Enterprise Products' $6B Capital Projects Secure Incremental Cash Flows
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- Is Enterprise Products on a Strong Footing to Keep Rewarding Unitholders?
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.03 49.55
Intervallo Annuale
39.74 49.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.12
- Apertura
- 49.42
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Minimo
- 49.03
- Massimo
- 49.55
- Volume
- 3.577 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.57%
20 settembre, sabato