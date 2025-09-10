Devises / ENB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ENB: Enbridge Inc
49.48 USD 0.36 (0.73%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ENB a changé de 0.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.03 et à un maximum de 49.55.
Suivez la dynamique Enbridge Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENB Nouvelles
- Enbridge's Long-Term Take-Or-Pay Contracts: What Investors Should Know
- UIVM: This Hidden Dividend ETF Has Quietly Beaten The S&P 500 (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Enterprise Products: An Inflation-Protected Bargain for Income Seekers?
- Investors Heavily Search Enbridge Inc (ENB): Here is What You Need to Know
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 237: $23,700 Allocated $2,573.68 In Projected Dividends
- ENB's 3-Decade of Consecutive Dividend Hike: Will the Trend Continue?
- Chevron & Israel Announce Launch of New Gas Pipeline Project to Egypt
- Enbridge: High Debt, But A Strong Growth Story For Years Ahead (ENB)
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- EPD's Balance Sheet Sets it Apart in the Midstream Space: Here's Why
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- Forget Enbridge: Here’s Why TC Energy Is The Better Choice Today (NYSE:ENB) (NYSE:TRP)
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Enterprise Products' $6B Capital Projects Secure Incremental Cash Flows
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- Is Enterprise Products on a Strong Footing to Keep Rewarding Unitholders?
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
Range quotidien
49.03 49.55
Range Annuel
39.74 49.55
- Clôture Précédente
- 49.12
- Ouverture
- 49.42
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Plus Bas
- 49.03
- Plus Haut
- 49.55
- Volume
- 3.577 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.67%
- Changement Annuel
- 21.57%
20 septembre, samedi