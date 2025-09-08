Divisas / ENB
ENB: Enbridge Inc
49.09 USD 0.19 (0.39%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ENB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 48.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Enbridge Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
48.90 49.35
Rango anual
39.74 49.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 48.90
- Open
- 48.90
- Bid
- 49.09
- Ask
- 49.39
- Low
- 48.90
- High
- 49.35
- Volumen
- 4.390 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.79%
- Cambio anual
- 20.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B