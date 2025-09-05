Moedas / CLS
CLS: Celestica Inc
247.74 USD 6.68 (2.63%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLS para hoje mudou para -2.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 239.80 e o mais alto foi 254.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Celestica Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
239.80 254.29
Faixa anual
48.97 258.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 254.42
- Open
- 253.02
- Bid
- 247.74
- Ask
- 248.04
- Low
- 239.80
- High
- 254.29
- Volume
- 6.920 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 31.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 214.23%
- Mudança anual
- 385.57%
