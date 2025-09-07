Devises / CLS
CLS: Celestica Inc
253.21 USD 1.19 (0.47%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CLS a changé de 0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 242.78 et à un maximum de 255.24.
Suivez la dynamique Celestica Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
242.78 255.24
Range Annuel
48.97 258.16
- Clôture Précédente
- 252.02
- Ouverture
- 252.42
- Bid
- 253.21
- Ask
- 253.51
- Plus Bas
- 242.78
- Plus Haut
- 255.24
- Volume
- 6.789 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- 34.83%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 221.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 396.30%
20 septembre, samedi