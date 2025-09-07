CotationsSections
Devises / CLS
Retour à Actions

CLS: Celestica Inc

253.21 USD 1.19 (0.47%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CLS a changé de 0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 242.78 et à un maximum de 255.24.

Suivez la dynamique Celestica Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
242.78 255.24
Range Annuel
48.97 258.16
Clôture Précédente
252.02
Ouverture
252.42
Bid
253.21
Ask
253.51
Plus Bas
242.78
Plus Haut
255.24
Volume
6.789 K
Changement quotidien
0.47%
Changement Mensuel
34.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
221.17%
Changement Annuel
396.30%
20 septembre, samedi