Valute / CLS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CLS: Celestica Inc
253.21 USD 1.19 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLS ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.78 e ad un massimo di 255.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Celestica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLS News
- Powerhouse Celestica Stock, Up 168% in 2025, Forms Fresh Buy Point
- Celestica: Here's Why I Think Celestica Is Poised To Beat Analyst Estimates (NYSE:CLS)
- JBL Stock Before Q4 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?
- Celestica Stock: A Low-Key And Silent Player Leading The 800G Transition (NYSE:CLS)
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Celestica (CLS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Celestica: Time To Temper Optimism (Downgrade) (NYSE:CLS)
- JBL Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure: Will it Persist?
- Top 6 Tech Stocks For Q4
- Il titolo di Celestica raggiunge il massimo storico a 257,4 USD
- Celestica stock hits all-time high at 257.4 USD
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- CLS vs. ASTS: Which Technology Stock Suits Your Risk Profile?
- Macquarie avvia la copertura del titolo Broadcom con rating Outperform grazie alla crescita dell’AI
- Macquarie initiates Broadcom stock with Outperform rating on AI growth
- Arista Stock Rises After Touting AI Growth Outlook At Analyst Day
- Celestica (CLS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- Is Trending Stock Celestica, Inc. (CLS) a Buy Now?
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- Wayfair, United Therapeutics, And Ciena Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (July 14-July 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
242.78 255.24
Intervallo Annuale
48.97 258.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 252.02
- Apertura
- 252.42
- Bid
- 253.21
- Ask
- 253.51
- Minimo
- 242.78
- Massimo
- 255.24
- Volume
- 6.789 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 221.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 396.30%
20 settembre, sabato