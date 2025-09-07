QuotazioniSezioni
CLS: Celestica Inc

253.21 USD 1.19 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLS ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.78 e ad un massimo di 255.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Celestica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
242.78 255.24
Intervallo Annuale
48.97 258.16
Chiusura Precedente
252.02
Apertura
252.42
Bid
253.21
Ask
253.51
Minimo
242.78
Massimo
255.24
Volume
6.789 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.47%
Variazione Mensile
34.83%
Variazione Semestrale
221.17%
Variazione Annuale
396.30%
20 settembre, sabato