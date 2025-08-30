Currencies / CLS
CLS: Celestica Inc
252.91 USD 4.09 (1.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLS exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.23 and at a high of 258.16.
Follow Celestica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLS News
Daily Range
248.23 258.16
Year Range
48.97 258.16
- Previous Close
- 248.82
- Open
- 248.92
- Bid
- 252.91
- Ask
- 253.21
- Low
- 248.23
- High
- 258.16
- Volume
- 3.748 K
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 34.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 220.79%
- Year Change
- 395.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%